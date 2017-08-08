Mohave Community College hires chief academic officer

KINGMAN – Stephen Eaton has been hired as chief academic officer at Mohave Community College, overseeing faculty and instruction at the college’s four campuses, the college announced this week.

Originally from Michigan, Eaton said he fell in love with the desert and mild winters while vacationing in Southern California. He was former dean of academics at Barstow (California) College.

Eaton said Mohave Community College has superb academic programs, and he’s looking forward to promoting them.

“Often college programs do a poor job at self-promotion. As the chief academic officer, I want to help individual programs discover their strengths, lessen their weaknesses and tell everyone how good the future is for students who join us,” he said.

Eaton’s expertise in building program review processes will help the college capture for the public and accreditors the level of excellence provided by the MCC faculty.

The great thing about community colleges is their flexibility in responding to the needs of the community, and Eaton said that is clearly what MCC is doing.

“In the short time I’ve been here, I’ve seen how motivated the staff is in providing relevant and viable programs to the county as quickly as they can,” he said.

Eaton replaces Paul Norby, who is now dean of Benedictine University’s Mesa Campus, which is closer to his family in the Phoenix area.

Eaton earned his bachelor degree in education from Central Michigan University, and received his master’s in higher education administration from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He returned to Michigan and started his college administration career in student services at the College of Creative Studies in Detroit.