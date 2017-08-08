A few seats remain for next resident Hunter Education class

By now just about everyone has heard if they were successful in drawing big game tags.

For those youngsters ages 10-13 who have drawn tags, regulations require they must have taken and passed a hunter education class before they can go in the field.

According to the Arizona Game & Fish Department there are a number of local youngsters who have drawn tags, yet have not taken hunter education.

Jim Rich is one of the Chief Instructors for the Kingman team of hunter education instructors.

Rich has set up a hunter education class at the Seven Mile Hill Range that will start on Friday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. The class will end at 9 p.m.

The class will resume on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and will end at 4:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Sept. 10 the field day portion of the class will start at 6:30 a.m. and will end at 2:30 p.m.

The class will have only 20 seats available. Anyone, ages 9 and up are eligible to take the class, but they must register at the Arizona Game & Fish Department hunter education website in order to pre-register.

After students are registered they must go to Bank Street Guns or Desert Archery in Kingman to pick up workbooks.

According to Rich, the workbooks must be completed by the first day of class. Anyone who does not have the workbook completed will not be allowed to take the class.

The cut-off date to sign up for the class is Sept. 3.

For more information contact Rich at 928-444-3397 or at richhome@citlink.net