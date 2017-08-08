Letter | Regarding: Diet Center tip of the week – Sugar versus Aspartame

I have to object to the ignorance displayed in this article.

It is not the first time I have seen dietitians, quasi-dietitians and even physicians unknowingly recommend aspartame to patients.

Aspartame is metabolized first as methanol, which the liver then destroys itself to metabolize as formaldehyde. Not what any diabetic should be consuming, of course.

I wrote legislation to ban it in New Mexico and Hawaii, but some very nefarious corporate lobbyists, who are far more sinister than the well intended, but uninformed, author of the article in the Kingman Miner, overwhelmed it.

California is just about to change the entire game by requiring a mandatory label on aspartame products as both carcinogenic and causing birth defects. That has been a very careful decision making process, several years in the making, achieved under Proposition 65, and similar to the label presently required on Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller.

If you are skeptical or dubious or downright contrary to intelligent medical advice, go ahead, sit down with a case of diet cokes and maybe a chaser of Roundup, and guzzle them all down. Just don't extend that lack of survival instinct to those around you, your family, your friends, your neighbors and, above all, your children and your grandchildren!

Stephen Fox

Sante Fe