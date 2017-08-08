Letter | Not just Trump, look at Carter and Clinton

Ralph Hill speculates President Trump bought his way out, or faked medical reasons for not serving in Vietnam.

I find his statements typical.

January 21, 1977, President Jimmy Carter pardoned draft dodgers. One of those draft dodgers who fled to Canada to avoid being drafted, who later became President, was Bill Clinton.

As for ties to Russia, hopefully, investigations will soon be opened on Hillary Clinton’s selling 20 percent of our uranium reserves to Russia. In return, Bill was given $750,000 for a 10-minute speech in Russia.

Also, the Clinton charity received millions from Russian donors. Records show only 10 percent of this money actually is used for the needy. The rest went to administrative costs.

Isn’t it also funny the charity shut down when Hillary was not elected?

Danny Gravener

Kingman