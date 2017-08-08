Obituary | Michael Timko

Michael J Timko, 92 of Springfield, Illinois, passed peacefully into the next life on August 4, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona.

Mike was born September 9, 1924, in Springfield, Illinois. He married Lois Ellegood on March 2, 1946 in Decatur, Illinois. Mr. Timko was a member of Saint Aloysius Parish in Springfield where he was an active member of the Knights of Columbus.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife Lois and is survived by two sons; John F. Timko (Mary Lynn) of Kingman, Arizona and Robert G. Timko (Emmy Jean) of Las Vegas Nevada, and step son, Michael D. Timko of Lima, Peru. He loved his seven grandchildren; J. Bradley of Arizona, Mark of Indiana, Michael of Nevada, Jennifer of Nevada, Bobby of Nevada, David of Illinois, and Jason of Michigan.

He was very proud of his 14 great-grandchildren. Mike lived his last five years in the loving care of the staff at Helen’s Place Assisted Living in Kingman, Arizona.



Services will be at Saint Mary Roman Catholic Church, 301 Spring Street, Kingman, AZ with Rosary at 9:30 A.M., and Mass at 10 A.M. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois at a later date.