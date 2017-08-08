Outdoor industry flexes political muscle in US land fight

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Outdoor recreation industry leaders aren't going quietly as they stage their last trade show in Utah before moving it to Colorado.

As they said goodbye and thank you Wednesday to Salt Lake City for hosting the expo for two decades, some industry leaders also criticized Utah's Republican leaders for their hard-line opposition to a new national monument and for their efforts to seize control of federal lands.

Those issues led the industry to move the twice-yearly expo that generated an estimated $45 million in annual direct spending in the state by visitors to the expo.

"It's about doing what is right," said Marisa Nicholson, Outdoor Retailer show director. "It's about open spaces and getting outside; action over words."

Several heavy-hitters in the industry spoke at the start of the show, saying the decision to relocate to Denver is part of their effort to flex the industry's collective power and support preservation of public lands.

Utah leaders say local leaders are best positioned to manage the areas.