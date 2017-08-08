The Railroad Museum gets a bath

KINGMAN – The Kingman Railroad Museum on Route 66 isn’t being prepped for a paint job, but the train depot was being given much needed power wash Monday morning.

As part of an effort to spruce up the outside appearance of the train depot, members of the Whistle Stop Railroad Club were cleaning windows, polishing signage and blasting years’ worth of dirt and grime off three of four sides of the train depot. BNSF safety regulations wouldn’t allow them to clean the south side mere feet from the tracks.

According their website, www.kingmanrailroadmuseum.org, the railroad club, with the cooperation of the City of Kingman, created, operates and maintains the Kingman Railroad Museum. The club is comprised solely of volunteers, many who are model-railroad enthusiasts, and have a shared interest in the preservation of the historical train depot.

Club Secretary Jennifer French said the building probably hadn’t been cleaned since it opened in 2012. There are no immediate plans to paint the building, but French said the city said they would pay for a makeover should the current layer of paint begin to fade.

“The power wash didn’t take any paint off,” French said.

She wiped the windows completely clean as to be able to peer inside and view the assortment of model trains.

“The kids love it,” she said.

The Kingman Railroad Museum is located at 402 E. Andy Devine, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is $2 per adult and for children age 13 and older. Admission is free for active military personnel, school tours and children age 12 and under.