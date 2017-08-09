Judge Charles Gurtler to speak at Republican Forum

KINGMAN – Mohave County Superior Court Presiding Judge Charles Gurtler will be guest speaker at the Mohave Republican Forum at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral restaurant, 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

The judge is expected to talk about renovation and development plans for the historic courthouse in downtown Kingman, as well as an update on court facilities in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.

Gurtler will also discuss reorganization within Mohave County Superior Court, including the governor’s appointment of Supervisor Steve Moss to replace retired Judge Steven Conn.

“The court facilities, organization, efficiency and other related matters affects each of our lives, which makes this a very important and worthwhile meeting in which to participate,” said Richard Basinger, president of Mohave Republican Forum.

There will be an opportunity for people to ask questions of the judge toward the end of the meeting.

Admission is $2 to defray meeting costs. The room is open at 4 p.m. for those who wish to take advantage of the early-bird special. Call Rita Basinger at 928-692-4771 or email her at basingerreb@gmail.com for reservations.