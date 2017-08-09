Horoscope: August 9, 2017

Birthdays: Anna Kendrick, 32; Tyson Gay, 35; Hoda Kotb, 53; Gillian Anderson, 49.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Business and personal relationships should be handled carefully. You should aim to please, but not at the expense of giving up what’s important to you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take heed of what’s going on around you. Don’t feel compelled to keep up with someone who is recklessly plunging into unknown territory. It’s best to play it safe than to end up being sorry.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Physical activity will help ease stress. Don’t give anyone the benefit of the doubt. If something doesn’t add up, move on.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Physical and mental improvements will result in greater confidence and an emotional revelation that will help you make a decision about a partnership you are considering.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): An open mind will lead to positive changes. Create an opportunity to learn or to discover, and develop skills that will help you raise your income.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll be drawn into a situation at home if you or someone close to you is too demanding. Search for a way to please everyone.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotional matters will not be easy to conceal. Getting to the bottom of a situation will require trust and honesty.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your intelligence and common sense to navigate your way through any troubles that arise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotions will interfere with your sense of clarity. Focus inward and concentrate on what you can do to improve your skills, knowledge and your position.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Personal money matters, health issues and settlements will be masked with innuendoes that have no merit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t give in to temptation or someone trying to persuade you to buy into a product or service that promises unlikely results.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Confusion and uncertainty revolving around important relationships can be expected. Setbacks regarding travel or communication can be expected.