Letter | Moving forward, no matter what

I love that the president is backing an immigration plan. Americans need something to work on.

I agree that we need to do something, and this plan is in the right direction. It’s not perfect, but it’s a start.

I would like to see us stop the funding of free stuff, like free education for immigrants with visas wanting to come here.

Our children want a higher education, too, but have to pay for that themelves.

According to their parent’s income, they can get a scholarship. If we offer immigrants higher pay, where does that leave our kids who are in debt before they leave college? They also receive free room and board.

I would like that our kids get the first choice in job offers and receive free room and board.

We are a land of opportunity. Why not start with our own?

Realistically, our country cannot support everyone who wants to come here, and we should not be expected to pay for their education or anything else.

I know that we can’t go to other countries and get things for free.

Let them apply for and receive scholarships just like our kids do, but with the understanding that our kids will have first choice for jobs. If they get a scholarship, they need to pay it back or be deported with a penalty of not being allowed back until it’s paid in full.

We need to stop the free stuff. It’s not fair to our kids who work hard to get ahead.

Give OUR kid’s the American Dream. They earned it.

Sally Morisset Golden Valley