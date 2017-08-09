Letter | Re: Draft Dodger

Ralph Hill evidently has selective memory when it comes to whining about President Trump.

Bill Clinton was the original draft-dodger-in-chief. At least my president didn't run away to Canada.

More than once Ralph Hill has referred to President Trump as a czar. Barack Obama was the one who put his czars in federal departments to enact his socialist agenda so he could go play golf and vacation every time he felt like it.

The next time masked thugs physically assault Trump supporters and riot to shut down free speech on college campuses, the president should send in the National Guard to restore law and order.

Peaceful protest is protected, anarchy is not.

Mary Miner Kingman