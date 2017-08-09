NACFD conflict of interest case continues

KINGMAN – Vic Riccardi, indicted as a board member of the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District, made an offer Monday to resolve conflict-of-interest charges, but it was pulled off the table after the state refused to accept the terms.

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert set the next hearing for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 18 and directed attorneys to prepare a joint omnibus hearing form.

Riccardi is charged with conflict of interest after one of the district’s fire trucks was diagnosed for mechanical troubles at his automotive repair shop in Valle Vista. The bill was $1,357.

Riccardi said he owns the building and equipment, but the business is owned and operated by family members.

Jacob Chavez, representing Riccardi, said a plea offer was made on an “undesignated offense,” with agreement to probation and return of the check, but the offer ended that day.

Sue Wilkin, clerk of the board, was indicted for signing off and delivering the check to Riccardi’s shop in Valle Vista, where she lives.

She was not present at Monday’s hearing, and attorney Bob Moon, representing the state of Arizona, said no offer has been made yet. Fire Chief Wayne Eder, also named in the indictment, said the fire truck was in Valle Vista, 20 miles away, and he didn’t want to have it towed to another shop that’s unfamiliar with its history.

Eder’s attorney received disclosure of evidence in July and described the case as “a political football with a lot of moving parts.”

Riccardi, Wilkin and board chairwoman Patti Lewis have quarreled with fellow board members Mike Collins and Jim Bailey since a controversial 3-2 vote to hire Eder as interim fire chief in March.