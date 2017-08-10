Arson suspected in Tuesday fire

KINGMAN – The fire bug that’s been hitting the Butler area struck again Tuesday, and two suspects were identified by witnesses.

Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District received a report of a wildfire near Northfield Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived to find a shed attached to a single-wide mobile home on fire with nearby vegetation and trash on fire. The home was unoccupied.

The fire was quickly controlled by the quick action of neighbors and responding firefighters. NACFD sent the fire chief and two engine companies with eight firefighters to the scene.

The cause of the fire was determined to be suspicious with evidence at the scene indicating it was intentionally set.

Witnesses identified two suspects who were detained, questioned and released by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported and damage to the shed was minimal.

“I would like to thank the neighbors for their quick action in suppressing the fire and identifying potential suspects,” Fire Chief Wayne Eder said.

He reminded the public that a $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of arsonists who have recently started several fires in the area. Call 928-757-3151.