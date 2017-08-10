Golden Valley woman promises beef BBQ if cows return

KINGMAN – Missy Vellos is about ready to invite neighbors to a beef barbecue the next time she sees cattle crapping on her property and tearing up her swimming pool.

Vellos, who lives between Verde Avenue and Redwall Drive in the Golden Valley area, came to the Daily Miner recently with photographs on her cell phone of cows drinking from her above-ground pool, smashing the rim and trampling the pumps.

“They knocked down the gate,” she said. “I called the sheriff’s office. If I can find the brand name, maybe the owner will step up and fix it. At least pay for the damages.”

She said the pool cost about $400, and she had to take it down and throw it away.

“They were trying to climb in the pool,” Vellos said. “They’re thirsty and hungry and everything else. They broke down my fence two years ago and I don’t have the money to put up a new one.”

Vellos posted on Facebook about the trespassing cows, only to be reprimanded by commenters that it’s open-range grazing, and she understands that, but not when they’re tearing up her property.

June Lowery, spokeswoman for the Bureau of Land Management in Tucson, said the Kingman field office did receive a call about cattle coming onto her land and destroying property.

“They checked into it and the cows were coming off private property, not BLM land,” she said. “She (BLM field representative) looked at the fences and they’re all up, and she didn’t see any cattle. Our closest allotment is two miles away.”

The BLM worked hard to improve fencing on BLM open-grazing land, as regulated by state law, Lowery said. Cattle guards were also cleaned out after heavy rains to prevent cattle from leaving.