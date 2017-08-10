Fire active in Hualapai Mountains

KINGMAN – There is an active fire on the northeast side of the Hualapai Mountains that is now between 15 and 20 acres, according to a Facebook post by Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson Thursday.

Johnson wrote that Pinion Pine Fire District and Bureau of Land Management fire resources are on scene.

“A hotshot crew and air assets are on order for tomorrow,” Johnson posted. “The fire is not threatening homes or other structures at this time.”

The fire is believed to have been started by lightning approximately 1 mile above Blake Ranch Road and roughly 2 miles south from Interstate 40.