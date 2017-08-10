Fire active in Hualapai Mountains

There is an active fire of 15 to 20 acres in the Hualapai Mountains. The fire began Thursday and is believed to have started by lightning.

Courtesy

There is an active fire of 15 to 20 acres in the Hualapai Mountains. The fire began Thursday and is believed to have started by lightning.

  • Originally Published: August 10, 2017 7:45 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – There is an active fire on the northeast side of the Hualapai Mountains that is now between 15 and 20 acres, according to a Facebook post by Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson Thursday.

    photo

    Pine Lake Fire District/Courtesy

    Smoke from the fire Thursday afternoon.

    Johnson wrote that Pinion Pine Fire District and Bureau of Land Management fire resources are on scene.

    “A hotshot crew and air assets are on order for tomorrow,” Johnson posted. “The fire is not threatening homes or other structures at this time.”

    The fire is believed to have been started by lightning approximately 1 mile above Blake Ranch Road and roughly 2 miles south from Interstate 40.

    More like this story