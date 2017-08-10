Horoscope: August 10, 2017

Birthdays: Angie Harmon, 45; Justin Theroux, 46; Antonio Banderas, 57; Rosanna Arquette, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stay focused on your achievements. Monetary gains can be made if you are diligent about finishing what you start.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Speak up if you are having second thoughts about getting involved in a joint venture. Don’t worry if someone is upset with you for backing out of something that makes you feel uneasy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t let your emotions interfere with making a good decision. You will have trouble seeing clearly on issues that concern a loved one or a personal change you want to make.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your emotions out of the workplace. Use your intuition to help make the best decision regarding a position that interests you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look for a good investment or rethink your financial strategy. Taking care of your mental, physical and financial needs will help to ease your stress and lead you toward a better lifestyle.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll have plenty of good ideas and the chance to show off your capabilities if you participate in activities that are work-related. Don’t miss out because someone puts emotional demands on you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Someone will try to restrict what you can and cannot do. Refuse to take on more responsibility without getting something in return for your time and effort.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t let the past ruin your future. Carrying excess forward isn’t recommended.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be careful where you leave your money, passwords, personal information and possessions. Someone will take advantage of you if you are too generous or eager to lend a helping hand.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t let your emotions limit you. Note what others want but don’t feel obligated to get involved or agree to something that isn’t in your best interest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Responsibilities will weigh you down if you take on too much. Enlist the help of someone you have partnered with in the past.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It’s important to stay on track and offer a clear picture of what you expect and what you are willing to give back.