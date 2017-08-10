'Horrific' crash on Highway 68 in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY – The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to an accident on Highway 68 at 1:50 p.m. Thursday near the Maverick gas station.

A witness said it was the most “horrific” accident she’d seen, with a white pickup truck smashed under a semi-tractor trailer. There were people trying to direct traffic until police, fire and ambulance arrived, she said.

It appeared the passengers in the pickup needed to be extricated from their vehicle.

A spokesman for DPS said details would be released later Thursday afternoon.