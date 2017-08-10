Letter | False Conservatives

Over the past seven years, our Republican Senators, McCain and Flake campaigned to repeal Obamacare. There was no mention of replacing Obamacare. Now Republicans have the House, Senate, and the White House, and the voters are now expecting them to follow through with their promise.

If you read the Constitution and the Federalists Papers (these papers explain the Constitution and amendments), you would understand the federal government has no business in health care, marriage, driver licenses or many other items, that according the Constitution, are states’ rights.

The ink on the Constitution wasn’t even dry when the forming of the swamp was started ,and Washington started trying to diminish states’ rights.

Let me give you something to think about. When Roe v. Wade was passed, the Supreme Court was liberal. Over the past 15 to 20 years, the majority of the justices consider themselves constitutionalists. When new potential supreme court justices, attorneys general or any other individual that might be in a position to overturn Roe v. Wade, they now ask them if they accept Roe v. Wade as established law. They no longer ask if it is constitutional. Do not get me wrong, although I personally disagree with abortion as a means of birth control, I believe it is a states’ right. States like California, New Jersey, New York and many more that will allow abortion up to the last minute.

Although you may think I have gotten off message, McCain and Flake never intended to repeal Obamacare. The swamp in D.C.knows health care is like welfare. Food stamps once given are almost impossible to take away. In addition, the more the population is reliant on the federal government for food, health care, and so on, the more power Washington has over you. What they give to you, they can take away!.

During the last presidential campaign, Bernie Sanders indicated Venezuela was a perfect example of a socialistic country and indicated we should mirror them. Well look at Venezuela. They have become a dictatorship.

Wake up. If we do not drain the swamp, this could happen to us.

McCain and Flake have been called RINOs, but now Icall them swamp rats.

McCain is sick, and I pray for his recovery, but I no longer want him to represent me.

Flake should never been in the senate.

Let’s elect true conservatives!.

Danny Gravener

Kingman