Letter | Sylvia Cole: Supervisors budget detrimental to county citizens

The budget meeting of Mohave County supervisors met Monday and voted on the budget for 2018, which was passed without additional needed funding for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department.

Jean Bishop, Supervisor for District 4, was willing to increase property taxes, but would not consider using part of the money already collected from Mohave County citizens that is being held for various uses, such as the Motor Pool Fund, Janitor Fund, and Landfill Fund, and others. Since these funds are not being used at all, they are not being used to their best potential.

According to the county administrator, Mike Hendrix, part of the money in these funds could be used to meet the budget needs of 2018 easily, without putting a strain on these funds.

Please keep in mind that the money the county is holding right now belongs to the citizens of Mohave County, not the county or the supervisors. It is the board’s responsibility to utilize these funds to the best effect and for what the citizens need, not what the Board of Supervisors want.

At least three times and maybe four times, a citizen addressing the Board of Supervisors turned to the full-house audience and said, “Everyone who supports the sheriff’s department, please stand up.” Every citizen in that full house stood up and clapped, showing their support. Everyone wanted additional funding for the sheriff’s department.

Jean Bishop’s no vote killed the passage of the funding for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department.

If you have an emergency, don't call 911 for a sheriff deputy.

Instead, call Jean Bishop of Kingman. I’m sure she will be happy to cover what the sheriff deputies will now be unable to handle because a stubborn supervisor voted to deny the sheriff’s department the money they need to protect the citizens of Mohave County.