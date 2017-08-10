Missing swimmer recovered at Lake Mead

BOULDER CITY, Nevada – The body of a 42-year-old Las Vegas man who went missing while swimming at Lake Mead July 30 was recovered Tuesday.

Around 10:45 a.m. July 30, two men were swimming from a boat on Lake Mead near the Hoover Dam. Volunteers on a National Park Service boat in the area observed the men struggling to swim to shore. The volunteers were able to rescue one of the men. The other man went underwater before he could be reached.

The National Park Service, Hoover Dam Police, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department air and dive teams, the Nevada Department of Wildlife and Earth Resource Group have been involved in the search since his disappearance.

Around 6 a.m. Thursday, Earth Resource Group located the victim in the area where he was last seen.

The Clark County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and determine cause of death. The incident is under investigation.