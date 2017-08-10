UPDATED*** 'Horrific' crash on Highway 68 in Golden Valley includes fatality

GOLDEN VALLEY – The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle fatal accident on State Route 68 at 1:41 p.m. Thursday near the Maverick gas station.

A witness said it was the most “horrific” accident she’d seen, with a white pickup truck smashed under a semi-tractor trailer. There were people trying to direct traffic until police, fire and ambulance arrived, she said.

Bart Graves, spokesman for DPS, said the collision occurred eastbound on State Route 68 near milepost 24.

A commercial truck was in the center turn lane building speed to merge into the eastbound lane. A pickup truck was traveling eastbound and rear-ended the truck.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, and driver impairment is suspected, Graves said. Nobody else was in the truck.

