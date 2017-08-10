Vegas business owner to operate Bullhead City BMX bicycle track

KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Monday to award a long-term lease agreement to Turnell Henry of Las Vegas to operate the BMX bicycle track in Bullhead City.

The 2-acre track is on BLM land leased by the county in back of the Bullhead City complex, on the southeast corner of Hancock and Highland roads.

The board directed staff to develop the agreement with stipulations on insurance coverage and bring it back for final approval.

Supervisor Hildy Angius, whose district covers Bullhead City, said she met with both Henry and Michael Nesbitt, who was also applying for the lease. She also spoke with Bullhead City officials about the track.

Henry has the backing of USA BMX. He said he’s trained thousands of BMX riders through his company in Las Vegas.

The track has not been used for about five years and needs a lot of work, he said.

“If I’m going to be associated with the track, I want to be the operator,” he told the board. “I have protocols in place – construction equipment, materials, plumbers, electricians.”

Robert Terry, associate general manager for Findlay auto dealership in Bullhead City, built the case for Henry.

“He’s a Hall of Fame BMX rider,” Terry said. “We’ve donated to his program for a few years and have seen the results.”

Nesbitt said he raced at the BMX track when it opened and helped his parents manage the track from 2008-2010. He agreed with Henry about the track’s poor condition. “Weeds are as high as this (podium),” he said.

Board Chairman Gary Watson asked Nesbitt about his financial backing, quoting a figure of $200,000 to fix the track.

Nesbitt said he had been in contact with various sources to provide millings for the parking lot, fix a broken water pipe and bring in lighting for the track. He told Watson he would apply for a VA business loan.

Henry said USA BMX was coming in with professional track builders, and that he would be actively involved in the operation.

“This is what I do for a living,” he told the board. “If I’m not here, my crew will be here.”

Supervisor Buster Johnson asked about the length of the agreement, and whether the county charges a fee for the lease.

The previous lease was for 10 years, and staff would likely replicate that agreement, said Steve Latoski, director of Public Works. As far as fees, there are none, but the county does require bonds specified by BLM for the BMX track, he said.

Terry Cotter, city manager for Bullhead City, met with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department for input on the track. The primary concern was in the event the agreement is dissolved, that the land be returned to its original condition before the BMX track. They recommended the final lease agreement include that stipulation.