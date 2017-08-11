Kingman Airport Authority bows out of last workshop with city

KINGMAN – The Kingman Airport Authority, through its attorney, has notified the City of Kingman it won’t be participating in the fourth and final workshop between the two entities that was scheduled for Aug. 17.

“The public portion of each of these meetings has digressed into the same people lodging the same complaints or criticisms of KAA and the way it operates the Airport,” attorney Jeffrey Goldberg, on behalf of the KAA, wrote to city attorney Carl Cooper in a letter dated Aug. 9. “Few, if any, of the public comments have offered anything constructive or realistic in the way of ideas to improve or promote the Airport or Industrial Park.

“KAA believes that many of the critics have their own personal animus against KAA, have little concern about the mutual goals of the City and KAA, and simply desire to use the workshops as a public venting their hostility toward KAA or its staff or Directors.”

The work sessions came about as part of City Council’s effort to review the management of two of the city’s most valuable assets, the airport and Industrial Park. These properties are intended to drive business into the City of Kingman, and the KAA states that progress is being made.

Many voices around Kingman don’t believe KAA is making the progress it should, including Councilman Travis Lingenfelter, who wasn’t shocked by this turn of events.

“Not surprised,” Lingenfelter said in a message to the Daily Miner. “But they say they are more than willing to work with their friend (Mayor) Monica Gates, but not the full City Council.”

Goldberg did write to Cooper that … “KAA does believe that non-public meetings between the Mayor, the City Manager, and the Chairman of the Board (Krystal Burge) and Executive Director (Bob Riley) would be productive, and KAA is willing to participate in those types of meetings.”

Mayor Gates wanted to reach out Burge before responding to the news of KAA excusing itself from the final workshop.

“I have a call in to KAA Board Chair Krystal Burge for further clarification,” Gates wrote in an email to the Daily Miner. “Her office advised me that she is currently in a remote location and may have difficulty with cell service.”

KAA did express that positives have come from the previous workshops.

“A substantial amount of information has been exchanged in the previous workshops and the workshops have been of some benefit to educate the public and the City concerning the operations of the KAA,” Goldberg wrote. “However, the Board also believes that further public meetings will not advance the goal of these workshops, which is to develop ideas and strategies to enhance the promotion of the Airport and Industrial Park and bring more businesses, jobs and development to Kingman.”