Letter | Circus performances are better organized than the supervisors

I was in attendance for the Supervisors budget meeting.

I must say that I have attended circus performances that were better organized and actually made better sense.

The meeting went from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m. with a lunch break for 45 minutes. We the taxpayers could see upfront why our government costs so much for such poor return.

Each of the four supervisors, with the exception of District 2 Supervisor (Hildy) Angius, demonstrated blatant lack of concern for their constituents. It was like watching three clowns trying to get into a midget car and then run over the sheriff, which they did.

In all my life observing political meetings, I have never seen such a demonstration under the pretense of doing a budget. To put it politely Supervisors Jean Bishop, Gary Watson and Buster Johnson do not appear to have the mental ability or capability to even understand the reason for doing a budget or the importance of what should be included. I hope one of them does not need the assistance of the sheriff’s department.

Voters, it is time to drain the swamp here at home. We need to put the pressure on these three clowns.

And by the way, it was nice to see that Johnson was finally able to make it to a meeting.

John Townsend

Bullhead City