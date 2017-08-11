Letter | Katheran Claborn: Supervisors need to feel cuts themselves to experience our pain

For years the Board of Supervisors have fought with the sheriff’s office over money. We had to fight for an override, and then again after that deputies and staff went years without a pay increase.

I worked for the sheriff’s office for 18 years and there has always been a large turnover in deputies and support staff. It amazes me that the board always hires people at an exorbitant amount of money to do a survey when that money could be saved by just talking to employees.

The sheriff’s office has always been a training ground for other agencies. We hire people, spend all that money training them, and they go elsewhere.

This has and will always be a problem as long as our supervisors close their minds to the needs of the sheriff’s office and the citizens of Mohave County.

I think it is time for the supervisors to give up the county vehicles and take a cut in what they are paid, and see how they feel working for peanuts.

There are many ways to save money without screwing the citizens of the county. We don’t need to raise taxes on property. We have E.R.A.C.E. officers who could go around the county checking properties that are littered with weeds and trash. They could advise property owners that they have a certain amount of time to clean property or face stiff fines. I am sure there are a lot of people in the Butler and Birdland area that would love to see that happen.

I stand behind Sheriff Doug Schuster and the men and women of our sheriff’s department. They work hard for the citizens with very little pay and very little appreciation. I applaud anyone who goes into law enforcement in these times where they are shot at and even killed.

They deserve a lot more than they are getting.