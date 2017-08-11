Letter | Supervisors have outdone themselves this time

Our Board of Supervisors have outdone themselves. No additional money for Mohave County Sherrif’s office again!?
Buster Johnson must have enough money to hire his own security force. How about the MCSO stops covering his district in Lake Havasu?
Kingman has some problems that only the MCSO covers. Who in God’s name can’t afford 25 cents per $100 property tax?
Hey, residents in Mohave County, wait till you need a deputy sheriff and they don’t come because there aren’t enough men!
Twenty-five cents?
Seriously?
Stephanie Ewig
