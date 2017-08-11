Obituary | Milford Strong

Milford Strong (Bob) of Golden Valley passed away in his home on August 5, 2017. He was born November 28, 1943, in Casper, Wyoming to Milford and Ema Strong. He was raised there by Willis Cox Graham and moved to the Mohave County area 10 years ago. Milford spent many years working as a stock handler for Roy Huningcuts Rodeo.

Milford is survived by his wife; Lequita of Golden Valley, his brothers; Dean Graham and Jack Graham of Salt Lake City, Utah, his children; Lisa Strong of Minnesota and Rob Strong of Wyoming, his stepchildren; Angie Bovliott (Alan) of Colorado, Rodney Kumke (Jaime) of Nebraska, Brenda Lockridge (Ed) of Kingman, Arizona, three grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

He will be missed deeply by all.