Second dumpster fire in as many days at Centennial Park, arson suspected

KINGMAN – A dumpster was set on fire again Wednesday at Centennial Park, the second such incident in as many days, Kingman Fire Department reported Thursday.

The fire in the recycle bin along Burbank Street occurred around 11 p.m., and is being investigated by Kingman Fire Department and Kingman Police Department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234, or report tips online at www.kingmanpolice.com.

Rusty Cooper, deputy chief of the police department, said inspectors believe that the dumpster fires, brush fires and recent mobile home fires on Devlin Avenue in the Butler area may be related.

“We do not know why they are occurring,” he said. “We have been having brush and dumpster fires for several years.”

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspect arsonists in a recent spate of fires.

Two suspects were detained, questioned and released by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office following a shed fire Tuesday in the Butler area.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter was tight-lipped about the incident that is under investigation, other than to say the suspects were adults.

Kingman police officers in the entire area are “aware and vigilant” for anything related to fires, Cooper said.

“We really need anyone that may have seen or heard anything to contact us,” he said. “The reward is significant and shows the importance of this person, or persons, to be found and arrested.”