UPDATE*** Sweetwater Fire in Hualapai Mountains growing

KINGMAN - The Sweetwater Fire burning near Blake Ranch Road in the Hualapai Mountains is now between 30 and 35 acres.

Fire activity overnight was limited with no threats to private property or structures.

Bureau of Land Management and Pinion Pine Fire District fire resources will remain on the scene today with two additional hand crews and air resources to establish a fire perimeter and extinguish hot spots.

BLM officials stated that the fire may have been started by lightning during yesterday’s storm activity in the area. Additional monsoon activity is forecasted today into the weekend across the region.

ORIGINAL POST

KINGMAN – There is an active fire on the northeast side of the Hualapai Mountains that is now between 15 and 20 acres, according to a Facebook post by Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson Thursday.

photo

Pine Lake Fire District/Courtesy

Smoke from the fire Thursday afternoon.

Johnson wrote that Pinion Pine Fire District and Bureau of Land Management fire resources are on scene.

“A hotshot crew and air assets are on order for tomorrow,” Johnson posted. “The fire is not threatening homes or other structures at this time.”

The fire is believed to have been started by lightning approximately 1 mile above Blake Ranch Road and roughly 2 miles south from Interstate 40.