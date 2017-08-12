Corbin leads D-backs over Cubs 6-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Corbin pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings, David Peralta hit an inside-the-park home run and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cubs 6-2 on Saturday night, cutting Chicago's NL Central lead over St. Louis to a percentage point.

Jon Lester (8-7) allowed four runs — three earned — and seven hits in six innings as the Cubs lost for the seventh time in 10 games.

Chicago led the division by 5½ games before play on Aug. 2, but the Cardinals have closed with eight straight victories, their longest winning streak in two years.

Corbin (9-11) allowed five hits and struck out eight. He escaped trouble in the opening inning when Ian Happ hit an inning-ending groundout with runners at the corners.

Shortstop Ketel Marte threw out Javier Baez at the plate in the fifth on Ben Zobrist's grounder — a call upheld in a video review. Anthony Rizzo hit an inning-ending flyout with the bases loaded.

At Wrigley Field on Aug. 1, Corbin gave up eight runs in three innings. But he is 6-3 with a 3.14 ERA in 12 home starts this season.

Kris Bryant hit a two-run single off Fernando Rodney in the ninth inning before David Hernandez threw a called third strike past Ben Zobrist with two on for his second save this season.

Chicago was 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners.

J.D. Martinez put the Diamondbacks ahead in a four-run sixth with an RBI double off the wall in right. Baez sailed a relay throw from shortstop to the plate for an error that allowed in another run, and Brandon Drury lined a two-run double off the center-field wall.

Peralta hit Arizona's second inside-the-park homer of the season in the eighth inning off Justin Grimm, a drive that took a strange bounce off the left-center wall.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray threw a simulated game without any problems as he makes his way back from a concussion. He was hit on the head by a line drive late last month and his next step could be a rehab start.

UP NEXT

RHP Jake Arrieta (11-8) starts Sunday's series finale for the Cubs and is 4-2 with a 2.18 ERA in seven starts since July 2. RHP Zack Godley (5-4) starts for the Diamondbacks. He is 2-0 with a 1.37 ERA over his last three starts.

