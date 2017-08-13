California man dies in Lake Havasu Thursday

LAKE HAVASU CITY – An Arcadia, California man died Thursday evening while swimming in Lake Havasu.

The man, whose name will not be released by authorities until his family can be notified, jumped into the water to cool down near the center of the lake across from the west point of the Island. Due to a storm that was blowing in, the boat drifted away from the man as he swam, Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputy Rich Coughlin said.

There were two women on the boat at the time and one was able to maneuver it closer to the man who was beginning to struggle to keep his head above the choppy water.

“As they tried to get the boat closer to him, he began to submerge under the water. One female then jumped into the water,” Coughlin said.

By the time the two women pulled him back onto the boat, the man was not responsive.

The cause of death has not been determined.