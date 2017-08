Events Calendar: August 13, 2017

TODAY

Sounds of Kingman

Concert in the Park

5 - 7 p.m., at Metcalfe Park at the corner of Beale Street & Grandview Avenue in downtown Kingman. 928-715-0288.

Craft Fair

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hualapai Mountain Park Crafts, Antiques & Arts Fair.

MONDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.

TUESDAY

Toast to the Arts

Paint & Wine

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

6:30 p.m. Golden Valley Bingo, 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m. Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

Politics

6:30 a.m., Mohave County Democrats Meeting, El Palacio, 1885 Highway 95, Bullhead City.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.

THURSDAY

Auction

6 p.m. Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

Bingo

10 a.m. open, 11 a.m. tickets, noon start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

FRIDAY

Summer Wildlife Series

6-7:30 p.m., Backyard Habitat, Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St., 928-692-2665. Arizona Game & Fish. Seating limited to first 50. Free.

When Witches

Go Riding

6 p.m., The Farmhouse.

Bingo

4:30 p.m., doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m. Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

GenK Community Collaboration

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Wire Wrapping

with Holly

6 p.m. The Farmhouse

Junior Rodeo

9 a.m., Mohave County Fairgrounds.

5K Run

7 a.m., Monsoon Madness 5K, White Cliffs Middle School.

Chug and Run

5:30-7:30 a.m., Kingman CrossFit.

Farmers Market

8 a.m. - 12 p.m., corner of 1st Street and Beale Street in downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m. Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.