Horoscope: August 13, 2017

Birthdays: Shani Davis, 35; Debi Mazar, 53; John Slattery, 55; Dawnn Lewis, 56.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be sensitive to what others want. Listening and having reasonable discussions will help you come to a better understanding of what’s important to others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s best to avoid a disagreement. Look inward and work on the way you look and expanding what you know.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Check out new career options and make a choice based on what will bring you the highest return. Decisions that conflict with your aspirations are never easy, but an honest assessment will lead to the right choice.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Have fun, but do so within reason. Too much of anything can turn into a costly and emotionally draining prospect.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make travel plans or visit someone who makes you think. A change in the way you feel about someone or something will prompt you to make a personal adjustment that results in better health.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t react in haste. Keeping the peace will help you persuade others to see things your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refrain from making a snap decision. Keep busy and stay focused on the concerns you have and the actions you can take in order to make a difference.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep your life simple. Delve into self-help books or go on a retreat that will encourage you to look inward and make adjustments to your lifestyle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone you feel responsible for will need your help. Don’t feel like you have to take over.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Investing time, effort and cash into personal and financial investments is encouraged. Physical improvements will make you feel good about the way you look.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll be tempted to get involved with someone who is a dreamer but not necessarily a good business person. If you don’t see eye-to-eye, take a pass.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your thoughts about what you would like to do in the future with someone you love. The insight you are offered may not be immediately applicable, but it will spark some new ideas.