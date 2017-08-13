KUSD’s student preparation efforts recognized

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District is being recognized for its efforts to help prepare middle school students for college and career.

The Arizona College Access Network, in partnership with Arizona GEAR UP, has recognized KUSD with the “Early College and Career Awareness” designation at the Aug. 8 governing board meeting.

“This district has shown a commitment for helping middle school students prepare for college and careers,” said Linda Jensen, Director of AzCAN. She added that KUSD has taken extra steps to prepare their counselors and other college access professionals. “This commitment includes having at least three of their educators complete 20 hours of College Access Professionals Training on College and Career Advising in the Middle Grades.”

Jensen explains that the educators work to create a college-going culture.

“Their training includes coursework on developing a college-going culture, career planning, academic planning and transitions, and engaging middle school students,” she said. “This early focus on college and career planning ensures students develop aspirations for their future and make decisions that lead to their postsecondary goals.”

Meanwhile, Teena Olszewski, Executive Director of Arizona GEAR UP, a statewide college access program aimed specifically at students from low-income communities said educational professionals in the GEAR UP schools realize the important difference they can make by helping students begin their high school journeys already on track to graduate college and career ready.

“Pre-post surveys of our Middle Grade Initiatives (middle schoolers) participants show that the CAP training significantly increases educators’ confidence in their abilities to have that kind of impact with the students in their schools,” Olszewski said.

The Arizona College Access Network is a key program of the Phoenix-based nonprofit College Success Arizona.

College Success Arizona is a non-profit organization working to significantly increase the postsecondary attainment rate of students in Arizona, particularly for those who otherwise would not be able to attend or graduate. For more information visit www.collegesuccessarizona.org.

AzCAN is an organization of college access professionals and programs dedicated to post high school success for all Arizonans, especially low-income, first-generation students. AzCAN’s vision is that every Arizona student has the knowledge and resources necessary to successfully attain a postsecondary education, in order to succeed in life and contribute to the Arizona economy. AzCAN members include nonprofits, high school staff, college outreach programs, funders, government agencies, and business leaders, all of whom are committed to closing the education attainment gap in our state.