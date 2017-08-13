Living United By Volunteering

People choose to volunteer for a variety of reasons. For some, it offers the chance to give something back to the community or to make a difference to the people around them. For others, it provides an opportunity to develop new skills or build on existing experience and knowledge.

Regardless of the reason, when you volunteer you feel happy. The more you give, the happier you feel. Volunteering increases self-confidence.

When you are doing good things for others and the community, it provides a natural sense of accomplishment. Your role as a volunteer can also give you a sense of pride and identity.

Kingman has a plethora of opportunities in which you can volunteer. Whether you want to volunteer occasionally, once a month, once a week or daily, you have many options. The first step is contacting the agencies that provide opportunities in areas that interest you the most.

River Cities United Way is hosting our “Day of Caring” Annual City Wide Community Clean Up in Kingman on Saturday, Sept.9, and we are encouraging everyone looking for a way to give back to our community to register. Whether you want to get your friends, family, and co-workers together to form a team or just volunteer yourself, we need you. Go to www.rcuw.org/dayofcaring to register. This is a great opportunity to unite the community to help make Kingman a cleaner, better place to live.

We would like to share with you some information about Arizona Youth Partnership. AZYP is a statewide nonprofit organization with shelter programs in Kingman and Bullhead City for runaway and homeless youth. The shelter in Kingman, Harbor House, serves male youth ages 12-17 and the shelter in Bullhead City, Providence Place, serves youth females ages 12-17. The main focus of the shelters is to address the needs of RHY and their families. The program is built on the principles of Positive Youth Development, emphasizing the strength of each individual and family unit served. Each shelter offers temporary shelter for up to 21 days for a maximum of 70 runaway and homeless youth each year.

In addition to safe temporary shelter, participants are offered training sessions focusing on life skills and character development. Currently, AYP partners with River Cities United Way to provide desperately needed supplies such as shoes, clothing, backpacks and hygiene items to youth in our programs. Many runaway and homeless youth arrive at our shelters with only the clothes on their backs. Funds from River Cities United Way allows AYP to enhance our program by providing clothing for school, work and job interviews. In turn, this service helps the youth gain confidence and skills to become self-sufficient. RCUW would like to thank AZYP for all that they do.

Upcoming events:

• River Cities United Way Kingman Day of Caring Annual City Wide Community Clean Up – Saturday, Sept.9. River Cities United Way, Kingman Clean City Commission and C.A.R.E., aka Sandbox Beautification Committee, are encouraging families, local businesses, civic clubs, churches and other groups to get involved in our community by registering volunteer teams to help.

• River Cities United Way’s 7th Annual Quail Run 5K/1K Kid’s Run – Mark your calendars for this year’s event scheduled for Oct. 28.

For more information about our events, programs or to get involved with our local United Way please go to www.RCUW.org or contact your local office at (928) 753-6720 or via email to dawn@rcuw.org.