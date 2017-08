Rosalie Corinne Leverenz was born on October 17, 1930, in Globe, Arizona and died on July 22, 2017 in Kingman Arizona.

There was a graveside service on July 28, 2017, at Mountain View Cemetery in Kingman, Arizona.

There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 13, 2017 at First Southern Baptist Church, 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman, Arizona 86401.