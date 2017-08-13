Veterans court graduates its 5th member

KINGMAN – United States Army Veteran Robert Lee Jordan, III, became the fifth graduate of the Kingman Veterans Treatment Court Aug. 2. The ceremony was held at the Gardens Rehab and Care Center in Kingman and was attended by several court personnel and well-wishers. Kingman City Magistrate Jeffrey Singer presided over the ceremony.

The Kingman Veterans Treatment Court has been in operation since December 9, 2015, and works in conjunction on a regional basis with the Veterans Treatment Court in Lake Havasu.

As per the program brochure, “the goal of the Veterans Treatment Court is to restore Veterans to being successful, contributing members of the community. The Court focuses on ensuring that Veterans entering the criminal justice system make contact with specific programs to address the root causes of the behavior that resulted in them becoming involved with the criminal justice system.”

It goes on to add that “the objective of the Court is to give Veterans who faithfully served their country a second chance by offering them treatment rather than incarceration.”

The Kingman Veterans Treatment Court typically meets twice monthly on Wednesdays at the Kingman Municipal Court under the leadership of Judge Singer.