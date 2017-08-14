Column | The Value of Physical Activity

Hi, this is Eunice with Diet Center.

Studies show that there is a significant relationship between physical activity and body fat. One study done on sedentary subjects showed that the most sedentary people had the most body fat.

Losing weight and body fat involves making dietary changes. However, physical activity has a significant impact as well. A key recommendation in the most current “Dietary Guidelines” is to engage in regular physical activity and reduce sedentary activities to promote health, psychological well-being, and a healthy body weight.

To help manage body weight, it’s recommended that people engage in 60 minutes of moderate- to vigorous-intensity activity on most days of the week while not exceeding calorie requirements. To sustain weight loss, it’s recommended that you participate in 60 to 90 minutes of daily moderate-intensity physical activity.

You may say that there’s no way you have the time or energy to work out for an hour to an hour and a half a day.

Start with small goals. Maybe the most you can do now is 15 minutes per day. Build from there. As that starts getting easier increase your intensity or length of time that you exercise for. Make a game of it. Keep track of what you can do and as you see improvement keep track of that. As you do you’ll see your strength and stamina improve. No matter what your current level of physical fitness is; you can increase your level of physical activity.

The key to successfully increasing your activity level is to start slowly and set realistic goals. It’s important to focus on consistency when starting out. The health benefits that come from increasing physical activity come from maintaining this activity. Many people make the mistake of setting unrealistic short-term goals. This can easily set one up for failure and discouragement. A good goal to begin with is to participate in short (10-15 minute) sessions at an intensity that you are used to. Then gradually increase the duration and/or intensity level of your activity.

Your goals need to be realistic because you need to commit to them. It takes at least 30 days for a new behavior to become a habit. So set a goal to consistently exercise for at least one month. After 30 to 45 days, you’ll probably find yourself wanting to exercise out of habit, and to maintain the benefits you’ll gain in terms of weight loss!

Consult a healthcare provider prior to participating in an exercise program.

The Dietary Guidelines supports the fact that achieving a healthy weight and being physically active go hand in hand, in addressing the epidemic of overweight and obesity in America and achieving good health.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you have been struggling with meeting or maintaining your desired weight please call me today 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave in Kingman.