Horoscope | August 14, 2017

Birthdays: Tim Tebow, 30; Mila Kunis, 34; Halle Berry, 51; Steve Martin, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t procrastinate about what you are doing to earn a living or figuring out how to raise your income. Work hard and use your intelligence and skills to get ahead.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Being productive is the best way to stay out of trouble. Don’t hold discussions with people who don’t share your opinion.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keeping secrets will be in your best interest. You may like to chat, but right now is not the time to share personal information.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t feel the need to help someone with your time and effort if they don’t deserve it. Look out for your own interests and do things that allow you to express your creativity and use your skills to your own benefit.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Decide how much you want something and whether the consequences will be too great. Sort through any differences and opposition that comes along.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Live, learn and have a little fun. Socialize with people you find inspiring or attend an event that will influence your choices through the information you gather.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): When it comes to spending or investing, don’t let others decide what you should do with your cash. Have a solid plan and maintain the strength and discipline to say “no” to an unsuitable deal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share information, feelings and intentions. Partnerships will need nurturing and understanding, not criticism and complaining.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be practical when dealing with matters that can influence how you earn your living. Pick up new skills and information that will help you secure a raise or better position.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be careful how you share emotional matters. Not everyone will respond well to what you have to say, especially if it concerns money, health issues or legal affairs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take a close look at your personal documents and update everything.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You will attract attention with your unique ideas and keen sense of awareness. Let your insight draw you to new people and projects.