Kingman Photo | C.U.R.E. the world

Scottsdale Rotary Club member Dale Gray (shown above with Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club President Susan Williams) presented a power point presentation on Project C.U.R.E., the largest provider of donated medical supplies and equipment to developing countries around the world, at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Aug. 4 meeting. The Rotary Clubs of Arizona are working together on this project to bring two containers of medical supplies to the underserved people in Sonora, Mexico. For further information, visit the Project C.U.R.E. website at: projectcure.org