Letter | Brilliant idea

While watching Fox News around 2 p.m. Monday, July 24, the following info-worm crawled across the bottom of my screen: “Wisconsin software company three square market set to become first in the U.S. to offer microchip implants to employees ... Chip the size of grain of rice is implanted between person’s thumb and forefinger and can be used to purchase items in the break room kiosk, enter company building and log onto computers ...”

It goes on to say the $300 chip is a perk and voluntary.

What a great idea with tremendous potential! For those who have their hands full, perhaps a chip could be implanted in their forehead that could be read simply by looking at a scanner. A homing device on this chip would greatly assist in locating lost persons. Medical records could be accessed in seconds, positive identification would be assured and mass boarding of public conveyances would be greatly enhanced.

Advantages in safety and convenience are so numerous that this technology may revolutionize life as we know it. A cashless society is in our hands – literally. Scan yourself into any venue, no digger for cash or cards, instant debit. With proper chip safeguards, identity theft would become a thing of the past.

I can see it now: people will be standing in line to “chip in.”

James Robbins

Kingman