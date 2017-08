I would like to express my sincere thanks to the City Council for their effort with the KAA in the past few months.

I know it was quite an ordeal butting heads, knowing you don't have much of a chance to succeed. Kudos to the City Council doing what they said they would, even being at a great disadvantage, it was good to see them put all their efforts forward regardless. We thank you (the community) for all you did and then some.

Thank you very much.

J.H.Gutierrez

Kingman