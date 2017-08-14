Mohave 911 | August 14, 2017

Warrants Arrest

On Aug. 4, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lawrence Troy Salahub, 24, of Mohave Valley on two felony warrants issued by Bullhead City Justice Court; three counts of burglary, trafficking in stolen property, theft and trafficking in stolen property, burglary, trespassing along with a misdemeanor warrant issued by Bullhead City Municipal Court for failure to appear.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to the sheriff’s office on West Beale Street in reference to a man wanting to turn himself into authorities regarding his active warrants. Deputies contacted Salahub and a records check showed him to have outstanding warrants.

He was taken into custody, and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Warrant Arrest

On Aug. 4, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Amber Fay Linn, 34, of Kingman, on a failure to appear felony warrant issued by Mohave County Superior Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Linn in the 3000 block of East McVicar Avenue. A records check showed her to have an outstanding warrant.

Linn taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Drugs/Narcotic Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mychal Anthony Medina Jr., 20, of Kingman, for possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Medina while he was riding a bicycle in the 2300 block of Hearne Avenue. Deputies noticed Medina acting nervous. Deputies found him to allegedly be in possession of a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance and a plastic bag containing a black sticky substance.

Medina reportedly told deputies he picked up the methamphetamine and heroin for a friend.

He taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Arrest for Heroin Possession

On Aug. 6, Kingman Police arrested James Michael Wilson, 29, of Kingman on felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor suspended driver’s license.

According to a police spokesman, James was the driver of a vehicle stopped in the 300 block of East Andy Devine Avenue for a traffic offense and allegedly found to be in possession of heroin and the assorted drug paraphernalia.

Wilson’s driver’s license was suspended. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.

Warrants Arrest/Drug Paraphernalia

On Aug. 8, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jacob Nolan Carter, 25, of Kingman on two probation violation felony warrants issued by Maricopa County Superior Court along with a shoplifting warrant issued by Kingman Municipal Court and possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a home in the 2300 block of East Suffock Avenue in reference to a wanted person identified as Carter. Upon arrival, deputies contacted Carter inside the home where he was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies reportedly found a water pipe with residue inside Carter’s backpack. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.

Aggravated Assault on Detention Officer

On Aug. 9, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report at the Mohave County jail Wednesday regarding an assault on a detention officer by an inmate.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted the detention officer who said that she was escorting inmate Carli Logan Tarbox, 29, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, back to her cell when she allegedly spat on the detention officer and became combative. The officer restrained Tarbox.

She was charged with aggravated assault on detention officer, a felony.

Burglary Arrest

On Aug. 10, Kingman Police arrested Monica Rene Terry, 29, a transient, on a felony charge of second degree burglary.

According to a police spokesman, officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Oak Street after the resident reported that an unknown woman had entered his home and locked herself in the bathroom.

Officer arrived and discovered Terry had helped herself to the resident’s refrigerator, used the bathroom and broke several items in the home. The occupant did not know Terry.

Terry, who appeared to suffer from mental health issues, was taken into custody and booked into the Mohave County jail.