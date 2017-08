Henry Ales, Sr. was born in Silver City, New Mexico on Friday, February 1, 1924 and Died in Kingman, Arizona Tuesday, August 8, 2017. A viewing will take place at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home August 16, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Services will be at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 10 a.m.