Trash turned to treasure

KINGMAN – Diego Estrada lives in a cramped studio apartment at The Gardens Rehab Center surrounded by birds, flowers and trees and other artwork he’s created from recycled trash.

He scrounges around for plastic bottles, Styrofoam cups, tin cans, milk cartons, just about anything that he sees as potential material for his work. He made a tree trunk from newspapers stuffed inside a 7 Up bottle.

His kitchen counter is cluttered with objects made from recyclable material. He’s turned a can into a locomotive, plastic bottles into penguins and birds hanging from his lamp.

“I pick up trash, bottles and stuff, and I recycle them. That’s just what I do,” said the 74-year-old Estrada, who has difficulty hearing and often just smiled without responding to questions. “I make those become different things. What I have left, I make something else.”

Estrada said he’s originally from Santa Fe, New Mexico, but lived most of his life in Colorado, where he was “jack of all trades, master of none.” He’s a three-year resident of Kingman.

As for his artistic designs, “I just think about it and try to make it,” Estrada said.