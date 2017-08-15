4-H’ers demonstrate their public speaking skills

KINGMAN – Mohave County 4-H members showed off their public speaking skills when they held their annual 4-H Demonstration Day at the Mohave County Agriculture Center Aug. 5.

4-H members gave demonstrations on various subjects ranging from showing someone how to thread a needle to giving a speech about the birthing positions of animals and how to help with deliveries.

Judging this year’s demonstrations were 4-H extension advisory board member and Arizona 4-H Hall of Fame member Linda Short and Nevada 4-H Agent Will Douglas.

4-H Extension Agent Gerald Olsen said more than 85 percent of learning takes place through the sense of sight and the best way to pass knowledge is by showing people how to do things. He said giving a demonstration is really advance show-and-tell.

4-H demonstrations consist of an introduction on why the topic was selected, the information or the main body of the demonstration, the summary and review the main points.

The Top Placing Senior Demonstrator award went to Amelia Brackett, 14, of the Cactus Critters 4-H Club, with her how-to demonstration on a “Dynamic Demo.”

There was a tie for the top placing Junior Demonstrator award. Robert Brackett, 13, of the Cactus Critters 4-H Club, with his demonstration on “From Egg to Chick,” and Gavin Campbell, 11, of the Outlaws 4-H Club with his demonstration on “How to Pin a Grasshopper.”

Other participating members who received Blue Ribbons for their demonstrations were Shaylon Hausen, 16, of the Stockton Hill Herd 4-H Club, with his demonstration on “How to Show a Dog,” and Jason Marquez, 14, of Cactus Critters 4-H Club, with his demonstration on “Parts of a Duck.”

Other members giving demonstrations were Ameythist Stewart, 14, of the Cactus Critters 4-H Club, with her demonstration “A Lesson on the History of Leather;” Cora Short,11, of the Fancy Feathers and Furs 4-H Club with her demonstration on “How to Use a Pattern;” Angel Matusek, 13, of the Fancy Feathers and Furs 4-H Club with her demonstrations on “How to Crumb Coat a Cake” and “How to Groom a Rabbit;” Athena Matusek, 10, of the Fancy Feathers and Furs 4-H Club with her demonstration on “Cake Decorating with Fondant.”

4-H is the educational program of the University of Arizona’s Mohave County Cooperative Extension, which offers programs to youth on an equal opportunity basis.

For more information on this and other 4-H Programs, contact the University of Arizona, Mohave County Cooperative Extension Office, at 101 E. Beale Street, Suite A, or by phone at 928-753-3788.