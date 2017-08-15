Changes in dates for next Hunter Education class

Last week I wrote about another resident hunter class that is being offered in September.

Since that time I have been advised by Jim Rich, Chief Hunter Education Instructor for the Kingman Team, that the dates of the class have been moved.

The new dates for the class is Sept. 15, 16 and 17.

Classes will be held in the clubhouse at the 7 Mile Hill Range on those dates.

There are still seats available, but the class size is limited to the first 20 who sign up,

To enroll in this class, you must visit the Arizona Game and Fish website, go to the Hunter Education section, and fill out the required information.

For more information, contact Rich at 928-444-3397 or by email at richhome@citlink.net