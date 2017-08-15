Horoscope | August 15, 2017

Birthdays: Jennifer Lawrence, 27; Joe Jonas, 28; Ben Affleck, 45; Anthony Anderson, 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Share your ideas, plans or intentions with someone you love or want to form a partnership with.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t feel like you have to take part in something that doesn’t interest you. Your intuition will not let you down when determining whether someone is being honest with you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotional mayhem will ensue if you aren’t forthright about what you want and what you are willing to give back. Clear the air and your personal and professional partnerships will improve.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t seek revenge when you should be focusing on the people and projects you enjoy the most. A business trip will bring unexpected results that can stabilize your position if you are willing to make some changes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you want something, go after it. Stay focused on what you can do to make positive changes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A lifestyle change can be made if you are flexible and willing to work with what’s available. Call in favors and use persuasive techniques to help reach your goals.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A costly venture will turn into a learning experience. You may crave change, but doing so for the wrong reasons will have its downside.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do whatever it takes to get along with someone you live or work with. Use innovative ideas to encourage greater equality in your relationships with others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll find it difficult to decipher what’s real and what isn’t. Question anyone who tries to push you in one direction or another.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Find out all you can about a situation before you make a decision. Acting impulsively will cause a rift with someone you care about.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make adjustments at home that will help you better handle an emotional situation.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Being overly emotional will affect your ability to see situations clearly. Take your time and observe how others respond before you make a decision that could alter your relationship with someone.