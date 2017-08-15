Kelli Ward’s GOP Senate bid backed by Trump supporters

WASHINGTON – Supporters of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign are now backing former Arizona State Sen. Kelli Ward in her U.S. Senate campaign against Sen. Jeff Flake, a long-time Trump critic.

“I think that the same people that supported President Trump’s unconventional style and non-politician demeanor see that reflected in the things that I do, the things that I’ve done in the Arizona State Senate and the things that I do on the campaign trail,” Ward said.

The newfound support began last week when Robert Mercer – a hedge fund billionaire who helped fund Trump’s campaign for presidency – donated $300,000 to KelliPAC. According to Ward, Mercer also donated to KelliPAC during her campaign against Sen. John McCain in 2016.

“I know that many people in Arizona share the same frustrations that Mr. Mercer does with Sen. Flake because [he] has had weak performance, he’s been a weak senator and he really has not done much of anything in nearly 20 years in Washington,” she said.

A couple of days after the six-figure donation, Great America PAC Founder Eric Beach and Executive Director Brent Lowder were hired onto Ward’s campaign, Ward said. The political action committee reportedly raised more than $28 million to support Trump’s 2016 campaign, according to the Associated Press.

“They helped President Trump get elected and now they’re committed to helping me send Jeff Flake into retirement so that’s really exciting,” Ward said. “I think it’s going to have an immediate, positive impact on the campaign.”