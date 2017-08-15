Letter | Problems with Ford?

Lately there has been a lot of news on TV about the problems with the Ford Explorer having carbon monoxide coming inside the car, especially the police cruisers.

Some officers have passed out at the wheel. It was on the news that one officer passed out and ran into a tree. That officer could have been killed.

With the technology that is available today, why is this happening? A lot of police departments around the country have taken their Ford police cruisers out of service. This makes doing their job a lot harder.

About a year or so ago, Cadillac had some problems with their cars – I don’t recall the specific problem. They shut the factory down until they got the problem solved.

Maybe Ford Motor Company should think about doing that. It would be a lot cheaper than lawsuits.

RonneyCase - Golden Valley